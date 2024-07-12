In the competitive smartphone market, Samsung has long been the undisputed leader in the Android device space. However, in Tokyo, Japan, there is a fierce competitor that has made a notable inroad into the market: Sony Xperia. This division of Sony Group Corporation has been gaining ground with robust, high-tech devices that excel especially in mobile photography.

One of the most recent launches of this brand is the Sony Xperia 1V. Incorporating the best features of Sony’s Alpha cameras, this device offers an unparalleled photography and video experience, thanks to its 4K high resolution display and its cinematic capabilities. And the best of all is that it is can be purchased at a price of $18,371 pesos in stores like Amazon, making this cell phone an affordable option.

The Sony Xperia 1V not only stands out for its competitive price, but also for its impressive technical specifications. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, The device ensures exceptional performance in both everyday tasks and those requiring high processing capacity, including artificial intelligence functions. Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides 50% faster graphics, and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU reaches speeds of 3.0 GHz, offering a 20% improvement in overall device performance.

To complement this processing power, the Xperia 1V has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, guaranteeing a full day of use and quick recharges that allow reaching 50% energy in just 30 minutes.

Xperia 1V stands out for its camera, which is a camera system developed in collaboration with the engineers behind the renowned Sony Alpha cameras. The setup includes four high-quality lenses: a 24mm wide angle with Exmor T sensor, a 16mm ultra-wide-angle lens and a true optical zoom telephoto lens spanning focal lengths of 85mm and 125mm. This setup enables 4K HDR recording at 120 frames per second, delivering a user experience similar to that of a professional cinema camera. Plus, AI-based processing enhances every shot, ensuring images of exceptional quality.

Complementing the powerful camera, the Xperia 1V has a 6.5 inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, common in the film industry. The 4K HDR resolution and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures an unparalleled visual experience.

The Sony Xperia 1V is designed to be tough and durable. It features IPX5/IPX8 certification, which makes it waterproof, and is Protected by Corning Glass Victus both on the front and back, ensuring greater durability against bumps and drops.