In the cell phone market there are various brands focused on the general public with demanding tastes. That is why Sony Xperia, a cell phone brand from the famous Japanese manufacturer, decided to present the Xperia PRO-I, a device that is presented as a technological masterpiece that redefines the meaning of photography and video in the mobile field.

The Xperia PRO-I is designed for the demanding public, those looking not only for a robust device, but for an exceptional image and video experience. Equipped with 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 888 5G processor, and an unparalleled camera system, this smartphone is in a category of its own.

From the first glance, Sony Xperia PRO-I captures users’ attention. Its black frosted glass back panel, combined with a matte finish, gives an authentic camera aesthetic. The metal frame provides resistance and elegance. The 6.5-inch OLED screen, with 4K HDR technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers an unprecedented immersive visual experience.

In terms of power, this cell phone guarantees an impeccable experience, since it is equipped with a combination of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G ensures exceptional performance, while the battery 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging provides outstanding autonomy.

The strongest point of this cell phone is its innovative camera, because its main system is developed in collaboration with Zeiss. The equipment incorporates a RX100 VII sensor exclusive for Xperia PRO-I, with a 1.0 type sensor that offers exceptional resolution and less noise. With 24mm, 50mm, and 16mm main lenses, backed by ZEISS technology, the device guarantees superior images at all times.

While the fourth lens is a 3D iToF sensor that complements all lens actions, as it instantly calculates the distance between the camera and the subject to be photographed to guarantee fast, automatic focusing in any environment.

This lens combination guarantees a total cinema experience, as predefined settings allow for Look color management, 21:9 aspect ratio and 4K HDR video resolution in relation to the frames that can be 120fps, 24, 25, 30 and 60fps.

Its main Sony Xperia PRO-I sensor provides a strong point for creativity, as in coordination with Cinematography Pro it improves images in low light or high dynamic range situations. Additionally, the dual F2.0/4.0 aperture offers video creators more possibilities for visual expression.

However, this innovation comes at a notable price. At a cost of 1,799 euros, approximately 35,000 Mexican pesos, the Sony Xperia PRO-I is not suitable for all budgets. However, this device stands as an undisputed benchmark by offering a unique photography and video experience that surpasses the competition.