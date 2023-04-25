Sony Xperia 5 V is obviously made by Sony! A company not to be underestimated, capable of producing devices with attention to every detail. With a design that I personally like a lot and a sober and captivating line. Anyway, today new information has leaked about it and we’re here to tell you about them, so let’s get started right away!

Sony Xperia 5 V, “only” 33 watts for recharging?

As you will have understood, today we will talk about recharging, as according to many rumors, the new device that is passing all the necessary certifications is the Sony Xperia 5 V. We are now at the end of the tour, where 3C has determined the recharging capacity of the device . I know you’re curious so let’s get straight to the point.

There’s no need to be too happy with only 33 watts of maximum charging power. After telling you about devices that recharge in a snap here, let’s say this sony a little jarring. However, we must be honest, the company’s latest device would be in good company with other top-of-the-range rivals who in the same way have preferred not to focus too much on the most advanced fast charging standards.

In short, we certainly can’t complain, the numbers aren’t very low, but it’s stilland you can expect more from a company with all the credentials to innovate and dictate the law on the market. We will obviously keep you informed and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article!