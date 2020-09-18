Tech brand Sony’s Xperia smartphone series is quite popular and now the company has brought Xperia 5 II. This device has been launched as a toned down version of the previous Xperia 1 II. However, many extras in the phone will also be available to users compared to the previous device. In the new smartphone, the company is offering an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, in addition to better processing triple camera setup, including a telephoto lens.

Xperia 5 II Price

Sony has launched its new smartphone only in the US and UK in these two markets, where it is priced at $ 949 (about Rs 69,500) and 899 euros (about Rs 78,000). Nothing has been said by the company so far on the India launch of this phone.

Specifications of Xperia 5 II

Sony’s new smartphone has a 6.1-inch full HD + OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 21: 9 aspect ratio and its touch scanning rate is 240Hz. Qualcomm’s 2020 flagship Snapdragon 865 processor has been given in Sony Xperia 5 II. The phone gets 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and its storage space can be increased to 1TB with the help of MicroSD card. The fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone is given for authentication.

Nowadays the missing 3.5mm headphone jack from most flagship devices is also given in it. The phone’s 4000mAh battery comes with fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the rear panel has 12 megapixel primary and 12-12 megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto sensors. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie. The phone has Dolby Atmos support with dual speakers and IP65 / 68 water resistance rating and weighs only 163 grams.