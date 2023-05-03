Sony Xperia 1 V has been the subject of many informal rumors. Today though, we’re finally ready to tell you a little more since it was officially unveiled by sony itself. If you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Sony Xperia 1 V has finally been unveiled!

We finally have a date: next May 11, Sony has decided to unveil Sony Xperia 1V. It is a device that aims to improve what the current model currently offers. Obviously we will have a slightly different design from the predecessor always in 21:9 and always with the same positioning of the keys. What changes is undoubtedly the photographic module it presents now the integrated led flash.

Obviously we still don’t know exactly what the technical specifications will be, but there have certainly been rumors in recent months and today we offer you a botched list of what the new Sony branded device could contain:

display: 6.5″ 4K 21:9 OLED

6.5″ 4K 21:9 OLED mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory:

connectivity: 5G, 3.5mm audio jack

5G, 3.5mm audio jack cameras: front: 12MP rear: 12MP main 48MP ultra wide angle

drums: 5,000mAh

What is certain are the colors in which it will be sold: white, black and green. Surely soon we will be able to tell you more!

By the way, did you know that Sony has just launched a new Walkman?