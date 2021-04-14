Sony Xperia 1 III, new flagship of the brand Sony

Before the pandemic, Sony used to take advantage of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona to publicize some of its smartphones more powerful. In 2020 this international congress was suspended due to the coronavirus and this year it is expected to take place at the end of June. But the Japanese brand has already announced that it will not participate in this edition either. Still, keep going with your schedule of presentations. This Wednesday, in a virtual event, it unveiled its new flagship: the Xperia 1 III stands out for its dual focal length telephoto lens and its ability to reproduce 360 ​​sound through its stereo speakers.

Mitsuya Kishida, president of Sony Mobile Communication, explained that the Xperia 1 III is a device that has been developed with multiple users in mind: from content creators to music lovers, to video game fans. mobile will be available in early summer in black. But, at the moment, the company has not indicated how much it will cost.

The terminal has a 6.5-inch screen, 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This parameter refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the smoother the experience and the more natural the scrolling between screens. Various smartphones The high-end of the market also include a rate that reaches 120 Hz. This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the OnePlus 9.

Sony brought the proportions of the cinema screen to their phones a couple of years ago. For this reason, the screen of the Xperia 1 III is longer and narrower than that of other competing terminals, with a 21: 9 format. This change further highlighted the company’s commitment to multimedia entertainment. The photographic section is usually one of the most important for Sony. In addition to an eight megapixel front camera, the smartphone It has a vertical camera module on its rear that includes three 12-megapixel sensors – a main lens, a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens.

The phone incorporates a vertical camera module with a main lens, a wide angle and a telephoto lens.

This last sensor stands out because it has a variable aperture. The brand claims that it reaches a focal length of 105 millimeters: “By changing from 70 mm to 105 mm, the focus is adjusted in an instant to quickly capture the beauty of the details.” The device also incorporates technology AI super resolution zoom, that uses artificial intelligence “to restore the details and definition of the images.”

It also has continuous autofocus on all lenses and a “real-time tracking” function. This option allows autofocus to stay on a person or object even when it is moving. “All you have to do is tap on the screen to start tracking your goal,” said Yosuke Kiyama of Sony Mobile Communications. In addition to taking sharp images of moving subjects, the Japanese company promises an improved burst even in low light conditions. Unlike most smartphones on the market, the Sony mobile includes a physical button on one of its sides to take photos in the same way that they would be done in a traditional camera.

Surround sound and gaming features

The Xperia 1 III also stands out because it is capable of reproducing 360 sound through its stereo speakers. The audiovisual industry has spent years trying to achieve surround sound that puts the listener in the middle of the action. The manufacturer ensures that the listener will be able to immerse themselves in a melody so authentic that they will feel the same as if they were at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio. In addition, unlike most of the high-end phones on the market, Sony’s flagship maintains the headphone jack.

The terminal also has some features designed for fans of video games. For example, it has a system that eliminates the noise that the microphone picks up so that the voice of the users is heard better. Another of its functions is called rewind time record and is used to record the last 30 seconds of a game. The objective, according to Kiyama, is that the player can relive the plays and not miss anything.

The phone, which is compatible with 5G networks, incorporates Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end: the Snapdragon 888. It also has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charge . Sony promises to charge 50% on device in about 30 minutes. In addition, it ensures that the useful life of the battery is three years. That is to say, in principle in that period it should not lose capacity or deteriorate. The terminal also supports wireless charging and reversible wireless charging.

