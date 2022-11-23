the dispute they have sony Y Microsoft regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard still stands, as for now antitrust regulators are still making inquiries to make the approval. And in one of these conversations, precisely sony has come out to comment on the number of subscribers that Xbox has with GamePass this to compare with PS Plus.

This argument mentions that the game streaming service of Microsoft far exceeds that of PlayStation, which could indicate that they already have an advantage in the sector. So by integrating franchises like call of duty, among others, this number is going to be higher than the degree of being practically insurmountable in terms of income.

The document presented reveals that for these moments GamePass It has at least 29 million subscribers, which indicates a considerable increase after the results shown a few months ago. And although his own sony mentions that they far exceed PS Plusat no time did they mention the figures of the latter.

Game Pass has 29 million subscribers across Xbox Game Pass for consoles and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future. PlayStation Plus subscription levels are significantly behind schedule.

sony keep mentioning that call of duty is going to be the point for subscriptions to go up, hinting that it could be a monopoly on online memberships because Microsoft I would have bought it. There are still a few months left before the purchase deal has some kind of conclusion, although everything points in favor of Xbox will meet its goal.

Editor’s note: As the closing date of the deal approaches, more news is emerging regarding this fight, as Sony seems determined to prevent Microsoft from taking the company. We’ll see what happens in a few more months.