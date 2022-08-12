During these last hours there is a real war going on, initiated by Microsoft against Sony. According to what was filed with the national competition regulator of Brazil, the American company allegedly stated that Sony paid “blocking fees” to developers to prevent their titles from being added into Xbox Game Pass.

Also according to the documents presented by the Redmond house, during the review by the regulatory authority of the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company stated that Sony had “hindered” the growth of its subscription service, Game Pass with its business practices.

All this information was published after Sony, had publicly expressed serious concerns about the agreement between Blizzard and Microsoft, as if it were to go through, the American company could soon fail. the necessary support for the version of Call of Duty on Playstation.

In short, this war has arisen from the economic moves of recent times, during which both Sony and Microsoft have done nothing but try to gain new market shares, with the aim of excelling within the sector, capturing and impressing users with new acquisitions. All signs of strength, which we hope will eventually improve the world videogame market and not sink it even more.