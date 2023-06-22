Although the news regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft They have been made somewhat minor, it seems that these days they will be resuming the issue with temporary blocks and more details. Now it is mentioned that sony will have some restrictions with the owners of Devil in the event that the acquisition closes in favor of Xbox.

During a statement in April, the head of SIEJim Ryantold the US Federal Trade Commission that the company’s previous collaboration with Activision led to the development of better features on consoles PlayStation that helped the hardware stand out from the competition. Association to be lost if deal with Microsoft.

Here is what is mentioned:

We simply couldn’t take the risk that a company owned by a direct competitor would have access to that information.

In an FTC v MS/ABK statement, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that if the deal goes through, Sony wouldn’t be able to tell Activision about its next console. He is then asked about Sony working with Mojang (Minecraft) after they were bought by MS. The discussion is redacted, but Ryan says he supports this concern.

For now there are a couple of things that are not entirely certain, the first and most important is the closing of the purchase, since the competition authority is still not so convinced to vote in favor. For his part, he PS6 It still looks a bit far off, given that the fifth console has yet to get off to a better start in terms of full generation change.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Frankly, it does not matter if they pass the information on PS6, since being from Microsoft it is thought that the games would no longer reach Sony, unless they want to close the deal for Call of Duty. We’ll see what happens with the final decision in a few more days.