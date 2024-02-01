In 2019, the PlayStation Vita was officially discontinued, thus ending a stage for Sony. However, the market has changed quite a bit since then. Platforms like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck have made it clear that the portable market is still active. In this way, a new rumor has indicated that PlayStation could be working on a new portable console that would be compatible with PS4 titles and PS5.

According to the YouTuber known as Moore's Law is Dead, Sony would return to the portable market with a console with a custom AMD APU, and would currently be in the high-level design phase, which means that Its arrival is at least two years away, and it has not yet received the green light for launch.

Although the capabilities of this device remain a mystery, it has been speculated that 18 CUs would be used to maintain compatibility with all PlayStation 4 titles available on the PlayStation Store. Besides, This piece of hardware would also allow us to enjoy the PlayStation 5 library, although the developers would have to patch them to work correctly on the console. As such, it's possible that the new system's GPU could run at 1.8 GHz or lower due to the variable clock speeds of Sony's current platform.

However, don't expect this portable console to be available in the near future, as Moore's Law is Dead has noted that, if given the green light, The hardware would become part of the PlayStation 6 familysomething that, according to leaked reports, could be available until 2028.

As always, this is just a rumor, and at the moment there is no official information from Sony. However, the idea of ​​seeing a direct successor to the PS Vita with a series of technical capabilities similar to the Steam Deck or ROG Ally does not sound far-fetched. The portable market has advanced a lot in recent years, and seeing PlayStation enter this race once again, It is something that many can surely appreciate.. However, there is still a long way to go to see this become a reality.

Along with this, the Moore's Law is Dead report is only focused on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, so it is unknown if we would see specific games for this console, or if it would only serve as a device that allows us to access our library in a digital way.

Currently, the PlayStation Portable is now available. However, this is not as such a portable console similar to the one we find at the moment, but rather it is a streaming device, so you need a strong internet connection to enjoy your PS4 and PS5 games away from home. In this sense, this hardware is more similar to what is seen on the Wii U. We can only wait to see what Sony's plans are in this market. On related topics, these were the most important announcements from the latest State of Play. Likewise, PlayStation 4 classics would be remastered for the PS5.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​seeing a new portable console from Sony is something that excites me. However, its inclusion in the market would have to radically change the way the company produces games. The large-scale AAA development that has characterized them may not work with a platform of this style.

Via: Wccftech