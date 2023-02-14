in these next few days sony continues to renew itself technologically, that is due to the arrival of PSVR2virtual reality device that is betting to be much more important compared to ps4. And although there are already many accessories for the console, it seems that more things are not yet out, and a new report gives us some news.

As commented by insiders Gamingthere are already new hearing aids playstation 5 in development, same as the Pulse 3D will be controlled wirelessly. They would be ready to launch in the company’s next fiscal year starting in April 2023 and ends in March 2024.

These are codenamed Project Nomad, with an approximate battery life of 5 hours. As we have become accustomed with hearing aids, nomad It will come with a charging case that can be connected via a USB-C cable to playstation 5. In addition, the same connection method will be used for the Pulse 3D with everything and updates.

There is also talk of some new headsets for playstation 5would bear the name of voyager, and they intend to release them at a similar time to Nomad. For now, price issues have not been disclosed. If the Slim model of the console is released, it is likely that within this same revelation the accessories will be shown.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: For now it would be better to know more games from the PlayStation line, because this year there could be a lack of exclusives, the only thing that is known so far is Spider-Man 2.