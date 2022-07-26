Sony could take such an important step and acquire Square Enix? Last May Stephane D’Astousefounder of Eidos Montreal, began receiving emails and phone calls from former employees, referring to the shocking news that Square Enix had sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montrealin addition to all the IPs that the studio trio collectively held, at Embracer Group, for the a staggering $ 300 million. The founder of Eidos Montreal was not surprised by what had happened, rather stating that the roots of Square Enix’s possible demise were evident even before he left the company in 2013.

I left because the headquarters were missing things. Eidos has a great tradition of development teams, but these teams don’t have too much knowledge on how to sell their games. This has been clear for some time. You could watch all the great games made by Eidos, and aside from Tomb Raider back then, that was a completely different era. We have reached good numbers, don’t get me wrong, but I always thought that the way of selling the games used by Eidos was too traditional and conventional. That it wasn’t innovative. And the quality of the games was always being sold out. I was hoping, when Square Enix bought Eidos in 2009, that this would change things.

D’Astous was also present when Square Enix and sister studio Crystal Dynamics have signed a multi-project deal with Marvelwhich led to the creation of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxytitles released last year that, despite having been well received by critics, have disappointed initial expectations. The problems of Square Enix, which seem to have spread also behind the scenes and among workers, could therefore be the trigger that will lead to a possible acquisition by Sonycertainly interested in the development study.