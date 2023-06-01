Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal has hinted at the development of two new feature films. spider-man in live-action after the efforts of the study in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After breaking box office and internet records with Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony is still busy with other live-action movies in development, such as Kraven of 2023, Madame Web of 2024 and The deadwhose release date is still unknown.

In addition, Tom Holland will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with spider-man 4, which is in the early stages of development and focuses on his college life in a world where he is a complete mystery. And with characters like miles morales and Spider-Woman Still awaiting its live-action debut, Sony will have their work cut out for the foreseeable future with new stories to tell. Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal revealed to Variety during the premiere event for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on the red carpet that there are live-action movies in development for miles morales and Spider-Woman.

While he didn’t give specific details about any of the movies, he made it clear that “you’ll be seeing all of that” and that these projects are “happening” in the future. Producer Avi Arad also hinted that fans will see a movie starring Spider-Woman “sooner than you expect.” And although he could not give more details about that movie, he assured that she is on the way: “I can’t tell you yet, but it’s coming.” Rumors have hinted that Sony has the rights to miles morales for a live-action film and that the studio was considering the idea of ​​making a film centered on Thousandswhich would be in a separate universe from the movies of venom.

Pascal also hinted at the live-action debut of Thousands in March, though he explained that fans will probably “have to wait a couple of years” for that to come to fruition. If we look at the above quotes of Pascal, it has been known that he promises a lot in terms of movies of spider-man, only for those movies to take a long time to officially go into development. But now with miles morales ready for another epic adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verseit only makes sense that Sony is looking to bring characters like him and Spider-Woman to actual action.

Many fans hope these movies will eventually be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with the hints suggesting the existence of Thousands in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already part of the Marvel Studios superhero franchise. For now, these movies trail a few others on Sony’s project slate, which includes the upcoming solo adventure of spider-man in the MCU, spider-man 4. But the fact that they are on the table is sure to have fans eager to see who will be cast as miles morales and Spider-Womanmeanwhile, both the MCU and the Universe of spider-man from Sony expand and evolve.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: Oh! Sony really hopes to exploit everything it can spider-man, We already have games and movies on the waiting list. It is seen that this will continue for the next few years.