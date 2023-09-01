And if the price increase of PlayStation Plus were it not that the anticipation of new content arriving for subscribers to the online service of Sony consoles?

According to the reliable Mystic insider, Sony would be working on a new one PS2 emulator which should allow PS5 users to play a greater number of classic titles without the aid of an internet connection good enough to upload these titles in streaming.

Such an emulator would be the answer to backwards compatibility offered by Microsoft with its Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles: it is no mystery that, effectively, the “backwards compatibility” issue is the Achilles heel of Sony’s offer.

According to Mystic, the new emulator should enable a high degree of backwards compatibility between PS5 and PS2, allowing the next-generation console to run almost all of the catalogue of the early 2000s console.

At the moment, the PS Plus delivers a small catalogue of PS1, PS2 and PS3 games streaming exclusively for Premium service subscribers, the one with the highest price: things could change with this new emulator.

This rumor becomes much more plausible if we think about the fact that the annual price of PlayStation Plus it has increased without explanation, as we have reported to you in this article.