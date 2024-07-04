According to some reports following the first leaked information, it seems that the cuts decided by Sony on the production of optical media are not intended to affect commercial grade Blu-rays such as games and movies on discbut above all the Recordable media.
These are still products aimed at the public, so the issue still concerns users at a certain level, but at the moment Sony’s move does not seem to concern games and Blu-ray films, so it is still too early to think of a drastic change in these areas, although a transition towards digital has clearly already been underway for years.
As we reported in recent days, Sony is reportedly about to lay off 250 employees working at its Tagajo production base in Miyagi Prefecture, a plant that employs 670 people and specializes in the production of optical media.
It’s not yet time to go exclusively digital
This massive cut, which would lead to a sudden 37% reduction in the workforce at the plant, initially raised concerns about the potential impact on the production of games and films on optical media, but it seems that this is not the time yet.
The cut currently concerns the production of recordable discs, i.e. BD-R, CD-R and DVD-Rstill aimed at the public but with a decidedly different importance compared to the optical media used as the basis for video and video game products.
The latter, namely Blu-ray movies, 4K UHD discs and PS4 and PS5 games are produced at the DADC plant (Digital Audio Disc Corporation) of Sony, which does not currently appear to be facing layoffs or production freezes.
In any case it is true that the trend towards digital It is now consolidated on Sony consoles too, so the transition will probably happen sooner or later, but at the moment there are no concrete signs in this direction.
