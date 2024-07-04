According to some reports following the first leaked information, it seems that the cuts decided by Sony on the production of optical media are not intended to affect commercial grade Blu-rays such as games and movies on discbut above all the Recordable media.

These are still products aimed at the public, so the issue still concerns users at a certain level, but at the moment Sony’s move does not seem to concern games and Blu-ray films, so it is still too early to think of a drastic change in these areas, although a transition towards digital has clearly already been underway for years.

As we reported in recent days, Sony is reportedly about to lay off 250 employees working at its Tagajo production base in Miyagi Prefecture, a plant that employs 670 people and specializes in the production of optical media.