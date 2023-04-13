There are many corners of the internet where the console wars rage. Unfortunately, it’s part of life for a fairly significant portion of gaming fans. Surprisingly, it seems that some within the ranks of sony they are also fighting on the front lines.

It was discovered that for more than a decade, sony has been dropping hints at both Nintendo like Microsoft in his various patents. For some reason, sony has been belittling both game companies almost every time they file a patent related to PlayStation. Below is an example of such a thing, with the inflammatory language in bold.

For example, an end-user device might be a personal computer, home entertainment system (for example, sony playstation 2 either sony playstation 3 either sony playstation 4a portable gaming device (for example, sony psp either sony vita, or a home entertainment system from a different but inferior manufacturer“.

[Patente de Sony]

sony does not name directly Nintendo either Microsoft in the snippet above, but it’s painfully obvious who they’re talking about. One more time, sony he’s done this over and over again over the years, and it’s pretty shocking to watch.

Additionally, these patents often include a line that reads, “Use PDF version for legal purposes.” If the PDF version is reviewed as directed, it does not include the bold line above. In other words, sony they know perfectly well that the inclusion of the line disparaging the competition is nothing more than something mean, but still they can’t resist publishing it.

sony He hasn’t commented on this discovery yet, but it’s pretty embarrassing to see it exposed to the light. It will be very interesting to see if they make a statement, and more importantly, if they remove this type of language in future patents.

Via: GoNintendo