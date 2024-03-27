In 2017, Genuine Enabling Technology, also known as GET, issued a lawsuit against Sony, stating that PlayStation had violated a patent registered by them, which establishes a way in which controls and consoles connect to each other. After several years of legal battles, a conclusion was recently reached in favor of Sony.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, a US District Court judge ruled in favor of Sony and decided that the PlayStation consoles and controllers do not infringe the patent, thus avoiding paying a fine of $500 million dollars. At the time, GET mentioned that the PlayStation hardware sends a “slow-varying” frequency signal for the button inputs and a higher frequency signal for the motion controls, something they said wasn't possible until that his patent provided the solution.

For its part, Sony argued that GET had not demonstrated that a specific component of its controllers was “structurally equivalent” to the diagrams in the GET patent. The judge agreed and, saying that GET “had not raised a factual dispute,” ruled in favor of Sony, thus closing this case.

However, it seems that GET has not given up on this issue, since he still has a similar lawsuit pending against Nintendo. This legal dispute originally ruled in favor of Nintendo in 2020, but the decision was overturned in 2022 by the United States Court of Appeals, and is still ongoing, although a similar result is likely to be announced in the future. On related topics, PlayStation 5 and its exclusives dominate February sales. Similarly, Sony has stopped production of the PlayStation VR2.

Editor's Note:

Demands like this have to be very specific to work. If a company, like GET, does not present detailed information to support its case, it is very likely that the big companies will end up winning. When we talk about this type of technology, it is easy to point out that there are multiple changes that manage to create a distinction between the patent and other similar work.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz