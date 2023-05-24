In the intention of video game companies to expand their audience, it is obvious that the Cloud Gaming cover an fimportant and innovative function to be taken seriously.

He certainly thought about that Sony Interactive Entertainmentone of the most avant-garde companies in the gaming field, which it would seem that he already has something in the pot.

Jim Ryanalso known as the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainmentreleased the following statements yesterday, reported by the PSU newspaper:

We see that mobile gaming habits are an increasingly important trend, and the cloud will be key in enabling us, or indeed anyone else, to take advantage of that trend. Unfortunately, today is not the right time to reveal our plans, but we have some quite interesting and quite aggressive plans to accelerate our initiatives in the cloud space that will come to light over the next few months.

Important statements that indicate a serious commitment by Sony to forcefully enter the Cloud Gaming sector, a choice that could change the future of the world of video games if well integrated.

About Sony, we remind you that The PlayStation Showcase takes place tonightwhich you can follow live with us on our Twitch channel. If interested, you can find more information here.