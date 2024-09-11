Yesterday, Sony finally revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro, its most powerful hardware yet, but also the most expensive option of the generation. However, this was not the only announcement related to its consoles, since they also revealed that will sell PS5 refurbished for half the price of a PS5 Pro.

Through PlayStation Direct, the company’s official store, it has been revealed that refurbished versions of the game will soon be on sale. PS5, which is priced at $399, and PS5 Digital Edition, which costs $349.This is the description of these products:

“All PlayStation Certified Refurbished products undergo a rigorous recertification process that includes comprehensive testing to meet the same functional standards as new PlayStation products. Your Certified Refurbished product works like new.”

In comparison, A PS5 Pro costs $699, which is twice as much as a refurbished version of the PS5 Digital EditionThe term refurbished isn’t new, and it’s something we’ve seen in the second-hand market for years. However, this is the first time Sony has done it officially. This term means that the company will sell you a console that has already been used, but with new or semi-new parts, which explains the reduced price.

Not only do each of these refurbished PS5s cost less than a PS5 Pro, but represent a $100 discount compared to their respective models. For now we can only wait to see if these products help sales of the console, or if it is something that the public will avoid. In related topics, we tell you what is the PSSR of the PS5 Pro. Likewise, they reveal the price of Sony consoles adjusted for inflation.

Author’s Note:

I’ve bought refurbished phones, and these work just fine. Sure, there are a few kinks, but they get the job done. I’ve never owned a console like this, though, so I’m not entirely sure how they’ll work, but considering they come from Sony, they’re probably better than the options available on the second-hand market.

Via: PlayStation.