When the PlayStation 5 hit the market, users of PS Plus They received access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a gallery with 20 games to download at no additional cost. Although many hoped that eventually more titles would be added to the collection, this was not the case, and never will be. Today it has been revealed that this will come to an end in a couple of months.

To be specific, On May 9, the PlayStation Plus Collection will disappear from the PS5. However, all redeemed games will still be available after this date, as long as you continue to pay for a PS Plus subscription. In this way, you have just over three months to download the 20 titles found here.

The PlayStation Plus Collection is made up of 10 first party titles, and another 10 third party. Here we find:

-Bloodborne

-Days Gone

-Detroit: Become Human

-God of War

-Infamous Second Son

-Ratchet and Clank

-The Last Guardian

-The Last of Us Remastered

-Until Dawn

-Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

-Batman: Arkham Knight

-Battlefield 1

-Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

-Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

-Fallout 4

-Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

-Monster Hunter: World

-Mortal Kombat X

-Person 5

-Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Some of these titles are no longer as popular, such as Mortal Kombat-X Y Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIbut here we find great jewels, such as person 5 Y resident evil 7. It’s so if you still do it, this is the perfect time to download this collection. On related topics, new sales come to the PlayStation Store. Similarly, it seems that Uncharted 5 It would already be in development.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a shame that something with so much potential, like the PlayStation Plus Collection, comes to an end in such an anti-asthmatic way. It is even possible that those who bought a PS5 in the last, surely do not even know about this benefit.

Via: PlayStation