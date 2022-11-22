Trophies are an important part of the experience for some players. Thanks to the existence of Platinum, hundreds of people do the impossible to see this digital object in their possession. However, this will become more complicated, since Sony plans to implement a measure with the aim of eliminating “junk” software and titles with a Platinum extremely easy to obtain from the PS Store.

According to a document that DEX.EXE obtained from an anonymous source, Sony has sent a letter to the developers, informing them of the new guidelines related to the quality of the type of game that is published on this platform, as well as the actions that will be taken in case they are broken. This was what was said about it:

“When partners overload or ‘spam’ the PlayStation Store with many variants of the same type of content, it can negatively affect both the customer and partner experience.”

What does Sony mean by junk software? Well, mention is made of titles that are copied and are not significantly different from pre-existing games on the PlayStation Store. For its part, depending on the product, the consequences could be various. This ranges from reducing the visibility in the digital store, going through the total elimination of the content of the store, up to a suspension from adding content or a total ban.

With these measures, Sony hopes that the PlayStation Store will be free of games where the player’s effort is minimal, and you can get a Platinum immediately. On related issues, Sony offers discounts in the PlayStation Store for the good end. Similarly, Jim Ryan assures that he is not misleading regulators with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision.

Editor’s Note:

The goal of this is to completely remove shovelware from the PlayStation Store, and games with simple Platinums are an easier way to find targets. The time has come to say goodbye to 10-minute experiences that offer nothing of value.

Via: The Gamer