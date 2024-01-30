Something that is very unusual in the video game industry is that games published by big brands go on sale in the competition, however, there are certain exceptions that have occurred in this market, and the clearest has been the arrival of the two titles of Ori from Microsoft to nintendo switch. Something that sounded crazy in his time but is now more bearable, and in fact, sony He has also made these types of deals, but not with just one rival, but with everyone available in the business.

As many know, the franchise MLB The Show has become little more universal, which is why some installments of these baseball games have reached nintendo switch and also consoles Xboxand now, they announce that the edition 2024 He will also do his own. That's why, Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio mentions that we will see this year's edition on these systems, including from past generations such as the Playstation 4 and also Xbox One.

The release of this game will be next March, 19 on the aforementioned consoles and will feature Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays on the cover. So enthusiasts of this athlete will be happy to see him in the spotlight.

Here is your first preview:

Here is the synopsis of the game according to PlayStation:

Celebrate the exploits of baseball legends and learn from their amazing stories. Storylines mode takes you back to baseball's past to relive iconic moments from the sport's unsung heroes.

Regarding pre-orders of MLB The Show 24, can now be done within participating online stores. There will even be a physical version for fans who want to keep the album in their collection.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It was evident that they are going to continue releasing these games for all consoles, it would not make sense if they were only put on sale once and then Sony took the ball again. So it's no surprise that we see the PlayStation Studios logo when putting the title on Xbox or Switch.