More than a year after its release, it is still somewhat difficult to get a PS5. This is not only due to resellers, but Sony is one of those affected by the shortage of chips, so the production of new generation consoles is not going at the pace that was expected. As one of the measures to deal with this problem, today it was revealed that a million PS4 They are already in production by 2022.

According to Bloomberg, Sony intends to produce an additional one million PS4s throughout this year. This decision aims to offer more alternatives to players who want to play on PlayStation, relieving pressure by making more previous generation consoles available to users. Along with this, we must not forget that titles such as Horizon Forbidden West Y God of war ragnarok they will still make it to the previous generation console.

Although it had not been said in a public way, it was expected that by the end of 2021 the production of PS4 will start to stop. However, due to the shortage of units, Sony found it necessary to continue supporting this console, which is easier and cheaper to produce. In this way, it is very likely that the production of this console will begin to gradually stop at the end of 2022.

Editor’s Note:

This decision makes a lot of sense. While this suggests that demand for the PS5 will not be met successfully this year, this means that at least public interest in some of the new games will be supported by previous generation consoles.

Via: Bloomberg