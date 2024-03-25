Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced last Thursday (21), the opening of a new production and distribution center for games on physical media for the PlayStation 5 in Brazil.

In partnership with Solutions 2 GO, the company chose the Manaus Free Trade Zone as the location for the state-of-the-art facility that will export exclusive and third-party game discs throughout Latin America.

The construction, assembly and programming of the factory were reviewed by a team of specialists from Sony's Japanese branch.

The group was also responsible for training the teams that will operate at the site.

According to the senior director of Playstation LATAM, Miguel Cunha, this initiative 'reinforces the commitment to Brazil and the Brazilian community'.



