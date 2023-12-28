Sony will hold one conference to the CES 2024, confirming a tradition that has been going on for some time now. The event, which will be broadcast live, will take place on the night between 8 and 9 January, starting at 2.00 am Italian time.

As you will remember, among the announcements of the Sony conference at CES 2023 there were PlayStation VR2, the Gran Turismo film, the football metaverse created in collaboration with Manchester City, Project Leonardo and an update on PS5 sales.