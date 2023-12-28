Sony will hold one conference to the CES 2024, confirming a tradition that has been going on for some time now. The event, which will be broadcast live, will take place on the night between 8 and 9 January, starting at 2.00 am Italian time.
As you will remember, among the announcements of the Sony conference at CES 2023 there were PlayStation VR2, the Gran Turismo film, the football metaverse created in collaboration with Manchester City, Project Leonardo and an update on PS5 sales.
What will we see this year?
It's difficult to make a prediction about what Sony will show at this year's conference. Certainly PlayStation VR2 needs to be relaunched and CES 2024 could be the right stage to begin this journey.
The announcement of new games, perhaps coming from PlayStation Studios, together with the confirmation of a price cut official for the viewer would represent an excellent first step in the right direction, while we imagine some announcement relating to is less likely PS5 Pro.
