According to a report by the German site GamesMarkt, then reported by the GamesIndustry.biz headboard, a Austrian court has definitely defined the packages of FIFA Ultimate Team as illegal gambling. The consequence is that Sony will have to pay back player purchases.

We recall that an Austrian district court in March 2023 ruled on a dispute between some FIFA players on PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Ltd., stating that the PlayStation manufacturer owes players a refund for Ultimate Team packs purchased from the PlayStation Store.

Now, this regional court – to which Sony should have appealed – declared that it had not received any motion to that effect from Sony’s representatives, so the sentence became final.

FUT is a great source of income for EA for the stores through which the packs are sold

Sony is now required to repay several hundred euros to the plaintiffs: it doesn’t seem like a particularly large figure, but the Austrian law firm Padronus said it has hundreds of other players interested in pursuing similar requests. The Padronus website lists FIFA, Counter-Strike, Fortnite and Call of Duty as examples of games it intends to file claims for.