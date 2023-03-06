Today one of the most used forms of purchase is digital, which is why many games are being sold this way, and today it seems to be surpassing the physical market. For their part, there are also microtransactions, which are purchases included in mostly free games, but also in full-price ones.

One of the countries where it is precisely not allowed to implement this type of payment is Austriaa region in which lawsuits have been sony for leaving the door open to buy things by this method in your store. Essentially it is about FIFAwhich although it is a title of Electronic Artsthe mediator is PlayStation when making purchases available in your store.

That has led the financier of the litigation involved to speak of a “sensational ruling.” And now, the district court of hermagor classified the game’s controversial loot boxes as “illegal gambling” and ordered sony interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited to return payments with amounts of €338.26. The packages of FIFA Ultimate Team they must be classified as gambling that requires a license, at least those are the rules of the region.

According to the court, the content of the purchased packages depends on chance and therefore represents a financial benefit in the sense of the Austrian Gambling Law , since the digital soccer stars are commercialized in a secondary market and this allows to make a profit. Given the sony does not have a gaming concession, the contracts between the company and the plaintiff could be void.

For now, sony you can appeal in some way to not pay the amount for which they are sued.

Via: gameswirtschaf

Editor’s note: It has been known for a while that in some places in Europe it is illegal to make this type of payment, which is why some companies have gotten off the boat. But it is very strange that Sony and Electronic Arts did not realize that the loot boxes were in their store.