Computers have been around for a long time, but in recent years they have become increasingly popular as platforms for playing video games. Despite this, Sony says that PlayStation consoles will remain a core part of its business.

That’s despite the fact that some titles exclusive to its systems will eventually make it to PC. The person who spoke about this was Hideaki Nishino, executive director of Sony’s Platform Business Group.

The executive’s comments come from an interview conducted by the Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei. One of the questions he was asked was the value of Sony’s PlayStation consoles in the era of PCs focused on video games.

Nishino ‘I think a lot of mobile titles have ads, and computers are hard to set up’. Then, he highlighted ‘With PlayStation you can play the content you bought as soon as you turn it on’.

Fountain: PlayStation.

Hideaki Nishino pointed out ‘The products are clearly displayed in the stores where the software is purchased, so it is an intuitive experience’.

Something he also commented on about the PlayStation and Sony business is ‘We are trying to increase the average gaming market by expanding content to the PC’. This is something that is becoming more and more common and is part of the strategy that the company is managing.

Nishino finished by saying ‘There’s no doubt that home consoles will be the core of our business, but by offering titles for other devices on top of that, we’ll reach a broader range of consumers’. The latter will end up being fulfilled with LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Fountain: PlayStation.

This is the next Sony video game that will be coming to other platforms, since in addition to being on PlayStation 5, it will have versions for PC and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 is currently the best-selling next-generation console.

With details from Nikkei.