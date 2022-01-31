The Japanese company has confirmed the purchase for a value of 3,600 million dollars.

This is possibly the strongest January we have seen in the industry. microsoft has hit the table with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Sony not far behind with the recent acquisition of Bungie, which will be carried out with a transaction amounting to $3.6 billion. With the information still very scarce, the Japanese company wanted to clarify that the parents of Halo and Destiny will remain as a cross platform studio and they can self-publish your projects.

Jim Ryan Says We Should Expect More PlayStation AcquisitionsHowever, it seems that it will not end here. As explained Christopher Dring, a journalist for Gamesindustry (who have published initial information about the purchase), Sony has carried out this operation with several reasons in mind: “The motivation behind the acquisition of Bungie by Sony is to help enhance its own abilities to make cross-platform and live service games. Similarly, Sony unlocks the potential of Bungie to strengthen their technical capabilities and the perspective of take your games to movies/TV“he explains on Twitter.

In addition, the journalist expands the information with a couple of extra details. On the one hand, the professional assures that the agreement was being studied for 5-6 months, so this is not a quick reaction in response to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. What’s more, Jim Ryan has explained to Dring that “we should wait more“PlayStation acquisitions.

Although Bungie is focused on the development of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, it is clear that a few crazy weeks are approaching in the study. After all, the news has only been on the air for a few minutes and has already generated lots of responses and reactions, with Phil Spencer’s congratulations being a very prominent comment.

