It seems that sony have rather clear ideas regarding the near future of Playstation 5. During the last Business Segment Meeting the company has talked about the projects for the next fiscal year and it seems that a rather flourishing period awaits the Sony console. In fact, the Japanese company intends to devote itself particularly to expanding its portfolio of titles by bringing up Playstation 5 at least two major video games each year. The company’s goal would be to have at least one exclusive IP for each video game genre with a greater interest in the shooteri running gamesThe RPGsi platformThe action and of sports games.

In addition to this ambitious project mainly concerning the classic single player titles, Sony’s plans would also include the development of several live services and at the moment there would be twelve planned. To operate on the large amount of work that the Japanese company is taking on will probably be the software houses that have been faithful to it so far; so we mainly talk about Guerrilla Games, Haven Studios And Firewalk Studios.

Another big project from Sony for the near future concerns i amusement parksearly to Port Aventura World in Spain a rollercoaster will be built of Uncharted and it seems that over time we will have more and more structures of this type. Maybe someday even Sony, like Nintendowill have its own official theme park.