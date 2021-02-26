Sony promises to solve one of the great flaws of the fifth generation of consoles: the lack of external storage. Playstation 5 includes a slot for power expand the storage with a solid state drive (SSD), a possibility that since launch was disabled by software, but that the company plans to reverse in the coming months.

An update of firmware will introduce support for multiple extra SSD storage drives, which allow players to save more gamesAs currently the internal drive offers 825GB, but only 667GB for games, applications and other multimedia files.

The update, that will arrive in mid-2021, will allow you to expand the storage, but also unlock higher speeds of the cooling system fan, which prevents the console from overheating, as knowledgeable sources of these plans have detailed to Bloomberg.

The components of the PlayStation 5.

When the update is available firmware, gamers will only have to remove a plastic cover from the console to connect a new SSD.

This is an important feature, as there are games that require a lot of space, like the latest Call of Duty, which requires 133 GB to install.

The games coming to PlayStation 5

Apart from this announcement, PlayStation showed a new episode of its cycle on Thursday night in Argentina State of Play, in which he presents the games that will arrive on his PlayStation consoles.

In a new episode of State of Play they revealed the first trailer of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breachby Steel Wool Studios. This new title of the franchise started in 2014 maintains the atmosphere of terror that characterizes it, and will arrive sometime in 2021.

New details of the game mechanics, locations and some characters from Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the title of Ember Lab in which the protagonist must help the trapped spirits to reach the sanctuary of the sacred mountain.

Returnal is another title that has a new trailer. This game for PS5 developed by Housemarque stands out for combining action, shooting and exploration with elements roguelike in an alien environment. It will arrive on April 30.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will have an extended version for PlayStation 5 coming to the next generation console on June 10, with a new episode starring Yuffie. Photo: DPA.

PlayStation also introduced Sifu, a martial arts game title developed by Sloclap, coming this year to PS4 and PS5. In it, the player will take on the shoes of a young kung-fu student, who has spent years preparing to avenge the death of his family at the hands of a group of mysterious assassins.

In State of Play, a trailer for Deathloop, for PS5, in which Colt enters a time loop, repeating the same day, that “it becomes a new struggle to remember what he experienced, something that can help him move on and, hopefully, to get off the island of Blackreef “, as they explain from the company.

A new video of Solar Ash, from Heart Machine, a third-person action game in which the player controls Rei, “a void runner” who must prevent home from being eaten by the ‘Ultra Void’, a huge black hole that devours entire worlds. It’s coming to PS4 and PS5 this year.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the second chapter of Abe’s pentalogy, is coming to PS4 and PS5 on April 6. Y Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time It will have a version for PS5 (March 12) with native 4K resolution set at 60 FPS, improved audio and graphics and shorter load times, among other novelties.

State of Play also showed Knockout City, a team action game developed by Velan Studios whose premise is to team up with friends to experience epic extreme dodgeball clashes.

SL