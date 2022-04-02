Very often you find yourself playing or working and you want something more enveloping than normal earphones, that’s why you could opt for over-ear headphones like the Sony Wh-Ch710Nof the mid-range headphones which are made with the utmost care and attention in giving a complete experience worthy of the fame that Sony has followed for years.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise canceling headphones offer powerful and distraction-free listening, thanks in part to the Dual Noise Sensor technology which eliminates noise, which combined with the ambient sound mode, gives you a full and crystal clear experience of what you listen to, not to mention the over 35 hours of wireless playback, guaranteeing you a lasting listening all day.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH710N, besides the price

Whether you’re taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the Sony WH-CH710N’s automatic artificial intelligence noise canceling (ANC) feature constantly analyzes the components of ambient ambient sound and automatically selects the noise canceling filter. more effective noise for your surroundings, then take control of what you hear with the Dual Noise Sensor technology.

Dual microphones that feed back and forth make the Sony Wh-Ch710N capture more ambient sounds than everso whether you’re trying to block city traffic or office chat, you’ll be able to completely lose yourself in whatever you’re listening to.

Another feature you will find on the Sony Wh-Ch710N is Ambient Sound mode which gives you complete control of your listening experience. Turn it on and you will be able to listen to your music, while still hearing the essential everyday sounds that keep you safe, such as traffic noise and transport announcements.

All of this is supported by the new 1.2 ″ drivers (30 mm) that guarantee a pure and clear sound even with light and comfortable headphones, ideal for reproducing a range of frequencies, from low beats to high voices, moreover the elegant and rounded design of the Sony Wh-Ch710N makes everything more elegant.

There fityou know, it is subjective, however a adjustable metal slidermeans that you can make the headphones the perfect size for you, which turns into comfort for prolonged listening, also thanks to the soft ear cushions oval in shape, which at the same time rotateso that if you are packing a suitcase for a trip or a backpack after work, you can carry your Sony Wh-Ch710N safely wherever you go.

Finally, know that a simple press of a button connects you to the voice assistant of your smartphone to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts, and an integrated lithium-ion battery will give enormous autonomy (as already mentioned , up to 35 hours of audio) on a single charge, plus with fast charging you get 60 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

