The uniqueness of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones they are equipped with an Integrated V1 Processor which guarantees HD QN1 type noise elimination. They also promise better voice detection and better wind noise reduction. With the Adaptive Sound Control function, the headphones are able to automatically adjust the audio based on the environment and with the Speak-to-Chat function the Sony WH-1000XM5 automatically pauses the music when you speak.

The convenience of these headphones is also linked to the fact that they can be pair with two different devices in one go, so as to switch from one to the other without problems. The battery of the Sony WH-1000XM5 lasts up to 30 hours. Furthermore, the price includes a folding case that allows you to transport them safely.