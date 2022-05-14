If you are looking for a pair of Bluetooth over-ear headphones, then you should check out the Sony WH 1000XM4currently on offer on Amazon with a discount of 106 € compared to the list price.

At present you can in fact buy these headphones by paying 274 € instead of 380 €, thus saving 28% compared to the full price. But let’s see what these headphones have to offer and why they are so interesting.

Sony WH 1000XM4: why buy them

The Sony WH 1000XM4 are the flagship bluetooth over-ear headphones of the Sony brand, a brand that for years has stood out for its quality in the audio sector and in fact these headphones offer Hi-Res audio and are able to optimize music files compressed via DSEE Extreme technology, all to provide the user with a premium quality.

Present the noise cancellation of excellent quality thanks to the HD QN1 processor equipped with an advanced algorithm capable of identifying and eliminating background noise with precision, moreover the integrated Bluetooth chip allows you to quickly connect to compatible devices and obtain a stable connection.

There is also an excellent design that allows you to comfortably wear headphones and one long autonomy which allows us to forget about the fact that the headphones need to be recharged if we take them with us during a weekend out of town.

The discount color is the one in black, but it is also possible to buy the one in blue for € 279.