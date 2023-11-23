Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States and this means that the real Black Friday will begin in less than 24 hours. Black Friday 2023 is upon us but the discounts on Amazon Italy they are already available and very interesting promotions continue to reappear. Among the many offers available at the moment we find, for example, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. The reported discount is 48% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €338. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones they feature noise cancellation with HD QN1 noise canceling processor, advanced algorithm and the new Bluetooth chip. They also support Multi-Point Connection so you can pair with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Furthermore, via Speak-to-Chat, the headphones automatically pause the music when you speak.