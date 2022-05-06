The wireless earphones Sony WF-1000xM3 have been considered by insiders as one of the most interesting products in their sector and have a formal and linear design available in two colors: black and silver. But what makes them even more attractive today is the bargain price Amazonwhich I’ll tell you about soon.

Sony WF-1000xM3: Here’s Why You Should Buy Them

Stored in a case available in copper and black or gold and silver, Sony WF-1000xM3 earphones are firmly inserted inside thanks to a magnetic system. The case also acts as a charger via a port USB-C and with a red LED that develops around the earphones themselves, and informs you when they are in charging mode. Overall it can be said that you could have an object with a sophisticated and sober but extraordinarily practical design in your hands, so much so that you can slip it into your pocket without it cluttering you.

The kit includes: Sony WF-1000XM3; Charging houses; 3 silicone inserts; 3 memory-foam inserts; USB-C to USB-A cable and instruction booklet. However, what most characterizes the Sony earphones is the Sensor with double noise reduction: the function Noise canceling: the qn1 hd noise canceling processor with dual noise sensor technology will allow you to listen to music and make calls without distractions.

The two microphones placed on the surface of the earphones imprison the noises and thanks to the function feed-forward and feed-backthey cut down the sound, allowing an auditory experience, both for listening to music or podcasts or everything that may interest you, and for phone calls, which you can enjoy in total relaxation.

You can find all the controls directly on the earphones and thanks to the touch control you can choose the pieces of music to listen to and adjust the volume. The autonomy lasts up to 32 hours and you can enjoy a stable bluetooth connectionAnd. The function

Quick attention, on the other hand, will allow you to be able to talk even with those close to you without having to remove the headphones. Finally, the phone-call microphone uses the microphone integrated in the headphones to make calls from a smartphone or PC. All this and much more you can find it on Amazon at € 99.00 instead of € 250.00 with a 60% saving of € 151.00. All you have to do is add it to your cart before the promotion runs out!