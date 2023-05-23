The head of PlayStationJim Ryan believes that the current strategy of sony to launch games on pc several years after its release on consoles is doing well, and fans find the extra wait for a port in pc “acceptable”.

In an interview with Famitsu, Ryan said that sony understands “the importance of exclusive titles of PS5“, As the God of War Ragnarok last year, and so he scrapped the idea of ​​releasing games on pc at the same time as on consoles.

“The main responsibility of playstation studios is to create games for the latest hardware from PlayStation that the players will enjoy,” explained Ryan. He then added that the company is increasing its exclusives of PS5 and “scheduling the release of versions for pc“.

This comment from Ryan mirrors that of Hermen Hulst, head of playstation studioswho previously stated that the company’s first-party releases are likely to take “at least a year” to reach pc, with the possible exception of live service games. Ryan continued:

“I often get the chance to ask game fans their opinion, and when I ask them how they feel about the wait time, they often say that they find a version release acceptable for them. pc two or three years after the release of the version for PlayStation“.

Last year, sony he said he hopes the games for pc and mobile account for nearly half of total mobile game releases. PlayStation by 2025, but it’s clear they won’t be day one releases.

In recent years, sony has brought several of its console exclusives to pc. These include titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, god of war, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and days gone.

Some of these ports have had better reception than others. For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales received praise from Digital Foundry upon release for pc.

On the other hand, titles like The Last of Us Part 1 failed to impress, and Alex Battaglia recently pointed out that this port for pc it arrived “in a pretty desperate state” in March.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I personally like that the fact of having a version of pc of these games guarantees that I will be able to continue playing them years in the future without backward compatibility problems (theoretically). But nothing is the same as playing them on your PlayStation and get the trophies.