Sony wants to know what your favorite ever PlayStation game is, as long as it isn't Bloodborne.

Putting games like Uncharted 4 against The Last of Us Part 1, and God of War against Gran Turismo 7, Sony launched a poll earlier this week, inviting players to vote on which game “reigns supreme.” And although the selection encompasses a variety of genres, players can't help but notice that Bloodborne is nowhere to be seen.



The poll has been garnering thousands of votes since it launched on 11th March, but so have the numerous messages from Bloodborne fans outraged in its absence.

“Y'all kept Bloodborne off the list because y'all knew Bloodborne would WASH the whole list,” said one unhappy player (thanks, Dotesports).



“Bloodborne, poll closed,” opined another. Now go there and make the remake.”

Others can't help but point out that this looks more like the best-ever PS5 game poll rather than the very best from Sony's full back catalogue.



You can make your views known by participating in the semi-finals right now.

Did you know The Last of Us Part 2 was originally designed as an open-world action game that was heavily inspired by Bloodborne?

Confirmation came via co-game director Anthony Newman, who revealed during in the fantastic behind-the-scenes documentary, Grounded 2: Making The Last of Us Part 2, that for the first four or five months of development, The Last of Us Part 2 was a “purely melee focused” game that “kept getting bigger and bigger as you explored”, as inspired by FromSoft's fan-favorite adventure.