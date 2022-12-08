Phil Spencerthe CEO of Microsoft Gaming, is starting to turn up the heat in the clash with sonyso much so that he said that the Japanese multinational wants to grow PlayStation while maintaining Xboxes small.

The statement was made during an interview with the Second Request podcast, where Spencer removed several stones from his shoe. Obviously the central theme was theacquisition of Activision Blizzard King: “There’s only one major opponent to the deal and that’s Sony. Sony is trying to protect its dominance of the console world. It wants to grow by keeping Xbox small.”

Not happy with having started the fire, Spencer then pulled out a can of petrol: “They have a very different view of the industry than ours. They don’t publish their games on PC right away and they don’t put them in subscriptions at launch. They are starting thinking about the mobile sector, from what I can see from the outside, interpreting some of their moves.”

Inevitably we also talked about call of Duty. According to Spencer, Sony’s claims to the franchise make no sense, because Microsoft has repeatedly reiterated that it will not remove the series from the PlayStation consoles. According to reports, on the day of the announcement of the agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, called Sony to ensure that he would not lose COD if the deal goes through.

Spencer then explained that Sony is holding on to the Call of Duty series as the main thesis to block the deal, used as an excuse to prevent Xbox from growing.

Microsoft of its own will not remove the Call of Duty series from the PlayStation consoles because it would lose billions of revenues, since it is the platform where it does best. Spencer also reiterated that on PlayStation the game will not be a crippled experience, in case the agreement with Activision goes through: it will be the same game, with the same features and the same quality as the other platforms.

“The world’s largest console maker is objecting to a franchise that we’ve already said we will continue to publish on its platform. It’s a deal that will benefit consumers by giving them more choices and access,” Spencer said, closing the topic.

Will Microsoft succeed in acquiring Activision Blizzard King? There is great anticipation for a closed-door meeting of the Federal Trade Commission to be held today, December 8, 2022 in which the issue will be discussed, after the tensions that have emerged in recent days.