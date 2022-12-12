in what the FTC Prepares Lawsuit Against Microsoft by purchasing Activision Blizzard and what that may mean for the video game industry, Phil Spencer stated on the Second Request podcast that Sony is only looking to grow by making Xbox smaller.

“Sony tries to protect its dominance in consoles. The way they grow is by making Xbox smaller.” Spencer has been very vocal with her statements in recent months and it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop when asked how this situation is going.

In the podcast, the Xbox boss stated that the Japanese company has a different mission than they have: “They don’t release their games on PC on day 1, they don’t put their titles in their subscription when they launch them.”

To that he adds that the Japanese company’s dialogue revolves around the fact that the purchase agreement should not happen because they are protecting PlayStation’s dominant position in the console business by holding on to Call of Duty.

“The world’s largest console maker has objected to the one franchise we’ve said will continue to launch on the platform.Spencer added. “It is a deal that benefits customers through choice and access.”

Phil Spencer and Xbox to have Call of Duty on other consoles

Let’s not lose sight of Xbox committed to releasing Call of Duty for ten years on both Steam and Nintendo as long as Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for the not inconsiderable amount of 69 billion dollars.

It is worth noting that this purchase process is going through regulatory bodies around the world and each one exposes what they consider to be the positive and negative of the movement.

We will see in the medium term what will happen with this situation that is seen to be bringing out all kinds of information and statements about Xbox and PlayStation. What do you think of the situation? You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook

