During the process that sees Microsoft oppose the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, the head of the gaming division of the Redmond house, stated that sony would use the revenues from the games Xboxes on Playstationof which it takes 30%, also to “reduce the survival of the Xbox on the market”, i.e. to try to eliminate it.

How? Spencer spoke of Sony as a very aggressive competitor and referred to the Japanese multinational’s third-party exclusivity policy. The logic is that Sony would also use the money of Microsoft to strike deals that would be detrimental to Xbox.

Spencer: “Every time we release a game on PlayStation, Sony takes 30% of the revenue and uses that money to do things that reduce the survival of the Xbox in the market. We’ve tried to compete, but in the last twenty years we have not succeeded in effective way.”

According to Spencer, Sony has tried various ways over the years to put a spoke in Xbox’s wheels, such as sending not sending the devkits to Mojang to develop a native PS5 version of Minecraft.