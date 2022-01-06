will it be mass-produced?

Sony had previously specified that the Vision-S would not go into production and that the car was a kind of “test bed” for a whole host of technologies that could one day be implemented in self-driving vehicles. However, the juiciest news announced at Ces, in addition to the Vision-S 02 SUV, which is basically the raised version of the Vision-S sedan, is the formation by the Japanese company of a new company called Sony Mobility through which Sony ” will explore the entry into the world of electric vehicles “, all from spring 2022. At the moment it is difficult to understand the real intentions, but what seems likely is that the Japanese company may actually specialize in everything related to software and entertainment systems , to then evaluate the possible entry into the car world with a possible partner. And the latter is certainly not a secondary issue given the difficulty for a company from the world of consumer electronics to set up from scratch a production line capable of making cars at competitive prices.