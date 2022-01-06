The Japanese company presents the Vision-S 02, the new seven-seater electric SUV, announcing the creation of a company that “intends to explore the entry into the EV market”
Sony at the current edition of Ces 2022 presented the Vision-S 02 SUV. This is the second electric prototype of the consumer electronics giant after the Vision-S 01 sedan shown last year.
Sony had previously specified that the Vision-S would not go into production and that the car was a kind of “test bed” for a whole host of technologies that could one day be implemented in self-driving vehicles. However, the juiciest news announced at Ces, in addition to the Vision-S 02 SUV, which is basically the raised version of the Vision-S sedan, is the formation by the Japanese company of a new company called Sony Mobility through which Sony ” will explore the entry into the world of electric vehicles “, all from spring 2022. At the moment it is difficult to understand the real intentions, but what seems likely is that the Japanese company may actually specialize in everything related to software and entertainment systems , to then evaluate the possible entry into the car world with a possible partner. And the latter is certainly not a secondary issue given the difficulty for a company from the world of consumer electronics to set up from scratch a production line capable of making cars at competitive prices.
Sony, which has released some videos describing the car, stated that the Vision-S 02 is powered by two electric motors that individually deliver a power of 200 kW (271 Hp), and inside it can accommodate up to seven people. . Being a car where the technology has been taken care of directly by Sony, obviously a complete multimedia system and a digital dashboard cannot be missing, whose screens cover the entire dashboard. The car also has over 40 sensors, including Lidar and radar, making it ready for the most advanced levels of automation.
