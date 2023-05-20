sony Playstation VR2 has recently landed on the market, with excellent hardware and support for some great games, but second sony it is still early to understand the real success of the new device.

“PSVR2 it has just arrived, so it is still too early to judge its popularity, but we are happy with the many positive reactions registered between the community and the media” he declared Jim Ryan during an interview. “There are various titles available for the device, over 40 of which have been released since its release so far. Furthermore, we expect many more games to be introduced during 2023. Our intention is to push in this direction so that those who decide to buy PSVR2 may he enjoy it for a long time.”

The only first-party game announced by sony For PSVR2at the moment, it is Firewall Ultra, while for the other titles it relied on the collaboration of third parties. If the goal is to build customer loyalty towards the new peripheral as happened for the first one Playstation VR, Sony must certainly do more from this point of view. In the PS Showcase next week we are expecting some news regarding your own Playstation VR2so we just have to wait and see what the Japanese company has in store for its users.