In recent times Sony has tightened its censorship against erotic games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 such as those in the Omega Labyrinth and Super Neptunia series, so much so that developers are starting to escape on Nintendo Switch with Mario’s house appearing much more open on the subject, so much so that they welcomed them with open arms.

A new market for Nintendo

The topic was raised by a Japanese retailer’s post on X, which contains a photo with a shelf full of erotic games for Nintendo Switch.

Among the games shown we can see RE:D Cherish, Da Capo III (DC III) and JINKI -Infinity-. Some of these games are actually censored versions, such as JINKI -Infinity- which is a less hardcore version of JINKI -Unlimited-. In any case, seeing such an offer makes you understand how much the “eroge” game genre is appreciated in Japan, so much so that it has entire shelves dedicated to it.

The Japanese market has been dominated by the mobile sector for years now, but the console sector is still doing very well. In particular, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a hugely successful console.with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 still doing well. Nintendo has traditionally been seen as the company most averse to non-family-friendly content, but that’s no longer the case.

Sony itself gave her free rein, applying a policy of strong censorship against adult or sexually suggestive content, so much so that it literally killed series like Senran Kagura.

In short, Nintendo has taken over a market, with effects that are visible almost everywhere, without having to do practically anything. Just think that Even the Japanese My Nintendo Store is now full of eroge gameswhich are not opposed by the Japanese company.