sony told financial advisory firm MLex that the proposed ten-year deal a Nintendo by Microsoft for the arrival of the Call of Duty series on its consoles is alone smoke in the eyeswhich is a way to divert attention from the critical issues that emerged from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to the company headed by Jim Ryan, Nintendo gamers are not interested in the Call of Duty series. In fact, on Nintendo Switch the best-selling games are those of Nintendo itself, mostly designed as suitable for the whole family, while first-person shooters like DOOM do much lower results.

However, it must be said that the agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo, which will start only if the Redmond house manages to acquire Activision Blizzard, could start from 2024 (if not even from 2025), given that the timing would not allow to manage the port of a Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch by 2023, the year in which the conclusion of the transaction, whether positive or negative, is expected. In the case, the series could even arrive on new hardware, provided that Microsoft does not opt ​​for the publications of cloud versions of the various chapters, which would greatly simplify your life.

Be that as it may, Sony would have explained to MLex that: “Activision could supply Call of Duty to Nintendo already today, but it doesn’t do it because the young user of the company is not interested in the first person shooter and an old version of the game on its consoles is was a flop.” The conclusion he reaches is that “Instead of being a logical business decision, the licensing deal is a tactic designed to make Microsoft appear to be cooperative with antitrust bodies, given that the acquisition has raised concerns in Europe, the UK United Kingdom and in the United States.”

Also, according to Sony: “Nintendo Switch may never be able to run Call of Duty and developing a compatible version could take years, making the ten-year deal meaningless.” On this point, the PlayStation company may be right, given that Nintendo Switch is an extremely weak console in terms of hardware, but it has not considered the possibility of the already hypothesized cloud versions, already tested for other games, which Microsoft could manage with much fewer problems thanks to its experience and technical expertise in the sector.

However, Sony concluded by stating that for Nintendo it is a truly advantageous agreement, because it does not compete with Microsoft in the field of subscription services or cloud gaming. So he doesn’t have any big interests at stake.