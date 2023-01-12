sony it is certainly not the latest arrival in the field of audio reproduction. Some nostalgics may still keep old Walkmans at home, essential devices before the advent of mobile phones if you wanted to take your favorite music with you! Today we are here to tell you about a succulent announcement which we look forward to notifying you. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Sony, here comes the new Walkman!

Sony, which we recently told you about here, still boasts the production of the classic Walkmans today and today we want to tell you about NW-A306 as we are sure that it might interest you if you love these simple but functional devices. We assume that the system is based on Android 12 and has as its premise a musical quality of the highest level.

There are physical keys in full retro style such as “fast forward and backward, play / pause etc”, but obviously the display is touch! The 3.5mm audio jack and an all-aluminum body with a featherweight of about 113 grams are inevitable. So why choose this device? To have well 36 hours of autonomyto begin with and below are the various specifications on the estimated uptime:

Up to 36 hours for 44.1 kHz FLACs

Up to 26 hours for streaming playback

Up to 32 hours for 96 kHz FLACs

Up to 18 hours for 128 kbps MP3 playback via Bluetooth

The whole mounts a S-Master HX digital amplifier proprietary and many other improvements that will ensure top audio quality. Finally let’s talk about memory, with ben 32GB 18 of which are available, but obviously it will be possible to expand everything with the classic microSD. WiFi and Bluetoooth 5.0 will be on board. If you are interested this month it should hit the market and Sony should sell it for approx 330 euros!