Continue the great work of the YouTube channel “NoClip Game History Archive” in the preservation and recovery of “archaeological” documents on the history of video games, in this case with the publication of the full video of the notorious PlayStation conference at E3 2006 in high quality.
It’s probably the first time we’ve gotten to see the entirety of the famous Sony PlayStation keynote at E3 2006 in this quality.
NoClip was able to recover the material and publish it on YouTube a 1080p and 60fpswith the possibility of viewing also in 4K.
This will make it possible to review pearls like Kaz Hirai shouting “Riiiidge Raceeeer” or the Giant Enemy Crab at the highest video quality possible for a film that, at this point, represents a bit of internet antiquity, referring to an event almost 20 years ago and it’s truly amazing to see it so well.
The video was pieced together from material recorded across two HDCAM recordings in the original broadcast feed. NoClip reports that there are about 2 minutes of video left in the middle of the presentation, but considering that it is almost 2 hours of material there is very little to complain about.
The famous Sony PlayStation conference at E3 2006
For those who weren’t there at the time or unfamiliar with the story, PlayStation’s E3 2006 became quite famous for a series of unintentional gags and particularly moments cringeas we would say now, all extraordinarily concentrated in these two hours.
However, it is a video capable of also arousing a certain nostalgia, since it is now a piece of history of video games moreover connected to something that we will practically never see again, considering that Sony has detached itself from E3 for years now and that the future of the latter is increasingly uncertain.
Many moments from the Sony keynote at E3 2006 have become gods memes: from those listed above to the “real-time weapon change”, the strange movements made by the Warhawk developers to demonstrate the use of the sixaxis sensor up to the shocking reveal of the price of PS3. It certainly deserves a new viewing in high definition glory.
Also from NoClip, we also recently reviewed an unreleased and never broadcast to the public video of the first presentation of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
