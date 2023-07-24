Continue the great work of the YouTube channel “NoClip Game History Archive” in the preservation and recovery of “archaeological” documents on the history of video games, in this case with the publication of the full video of the notorious PlayStation conference at E3 2006 in high quality.

It’s probably the first time we’ve gotten to see the entirety of the famous Sony PlayStation keynote at E3 2006 in this quality.

NoClip was able to recover the material and publish it on YouTube a 1080p and 60fpswith the possibility of viewing also in 4K.

This will make it possible to review pearls like Kaz Hirai shouting “Riiiidge Raceeeer” or the Giant Enemy Crab at the highest video quality possible for a film that, at this point, represents a bit of internet antiquity, referring to an event almost 20 years ago and it’s truly amazing to see it so well.

The video was pieced together from material recorded across two HDCAM recordings in the original broadcast feed. NoClip reports that there are about 2 minutes of video left in the middle of the presentation, but considering that it is almost 2 hours of material there is very little to complain about.