Through a question and answer session for investors of Sony, the CEO from Sony Interactive Entertainment talked about the future of PlayStationstating that the goal is to grow up PS5, PC and “other platforms”. These words have been circulating online in the last few hours with ever more insistence, but exactly what can they mean?

An easy answer is other consoles, like Xbox and Nintendo's next platform. Considering that Xbox is making further steps in the field multiplatformit may not be surprising that Sony wants to do the same.

Right now we have no certainties, but as user Genki points out, “other platforms” could indicate mobile, cloud, VR and the metaverse.

This is not a guess, at least not entirely, as Sony's own presentation includes the category “Multiple platforms“, talking about PC, mobile, VR, Cloud and Metaverse. You can see it above.