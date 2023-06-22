The president of SIE Jim Ryan he always knew the crux of the deal Activision Blizzard King / Microsoft it’s not there exclusives. In a document presented at the trial that pits the Redmond house against the FTC, Sony’s admission of the company’s awareness that Microsoft never thought of making Call of Duty an exclusive console appeared.

For Ryan, the crux of the deal is another, as can be read in the email presented on the occasion of the first hearing: “They are not playing exclusives. They think bigger than that and have the money to make moves like this. I passed long time with Phil Spencer and Bobby Kotick and I’m sure we will continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years to come.”

In fact, Ryan admitted that the Call of Duty topic has so far been used almost as a decoy, while Sony’s goal has always been to curb a deal that would give a strategic advantage to Microsoft, i.e. a huge thrust into sectors other than those usually discussed in the environment. Maybe just the mobile one, as already emerged in another moment of the process, where the largest slice of the revenues of the video game industry now goes.