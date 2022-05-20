The acquisition of Bungie has a specific purpose: to make PlayStation more multiplatform. To say it was Sony same for the voice of Kenichiro Yoshida during a company briefing, who spoke of an “important step” towards the goal.

As previously announced, the Destiny studio will maintain its independence and, unlike other PlayStation Studios, will continue to publish across all platforms, including PC, Xbox and mobile systems.

Bungie will remain a cross-platform developer

Yoshida also talked about the PC marketspecifying that Sony and PlayStation aim to “give access to our games to as many users as possible.“So in the future we can expect more PlayStation Studios titles in stores such as Steam and the Epic Games Store. Some of those already available, most notably God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, have been very successful on PC and Sony is hoping Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, its next upcoming product, does just as well.

That Sony’s strategy for expanding the PC market has been clear for years, given some of the company’s latest moves and some acquisitions. We will see what other steps will be taken in the future to support it.